If you’re looking to get out and about this Spring then some of these community events may be just for you.

From history talks to sailing events and Golcar Lily Day to a climbing festival - there’s something for all ages in and around Huddersfield.

Many of the events are organised by volunteer community groups and aim to make Huddersfield a diverse and active town.

Wednesday May 2:

Greenhead Park: The Friends of Greenhead Park History Hour, 12.30pm, Greenhead Park Community Room, Trinity Street, Huddersfield.

The first talk in the 2018 is a trip down memory lane with Howard Robinson - complete with visual aids - recalling those happy days before the advent of automatic washing machines and tumble driers! Free and open to all.

Friday May 11:

Holmfirth Festival of Folk 2018: Holmfirth’s 2018 Festival of Folk promises more than 50 live music acts in pubs and concert venues from May 11 to 13.

Grand Northern Ukulele Festival 2018: Prepare to be ‘uked’ as the Grand Northern Ukulele Festival arrives in Huddersfield for the fifth consecutive year. The 2018 festival, from May 11 to 13, is a showcase for new and emerging musical talent. But it also hosts international musicians and big-name ukulele players.

Saturday May 12:

Golcar Lily Day: An annual event which is a celebration of life in Golcar.

From 10am-4pm community events, stalls and activities will be based around Town End, Golcar. Theme this year of Dance - Art - Music - Poetry, events include a tractor pull, procession, classic car rally, stalls throughout the village, plus there will be events at Colne Valley Museum, Lords Brewing Company, the Rose and Crown, library, and scout and community centres and Parkwood Church.

Visit http://www.golcarlilyday.co.uk/

Saturday May 12:

Huddersfield Climbing Festival, at the leisure centre’s Climbing Centre: A day of sponsored climbing - The Festival of Routes - celebrates the 3rd birthday of the Centre. Cost: £1 pp per route will include: Flash-18 Summer Bouldering competition Round 1 (score cards £1); Leading Ladder competition (with prizes - one day competition); Knotted Rope climb; Raffle. Contact Huddersfield Climbing Centre on 01484 766269.

The festival will continue with an evening talk ‘The Hard Road to Everest’ by Doug Scott, CBE and Paul ‘Tut’ Braithwaite at 7pm. For tickets visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/huddersfield-the-hard-road-to-everest-by-doug-scott-paul-braithwaite-tickets-44911431300

Friday May 18:

Shepley Spring Minifest: West Yorkshire’s premiere weekend of traditional music, song and dance. The festival will take place in St Paul’s Village Hall and includes regular local performers who have built up a national and international profile, ‘Estbel’ from Europe.

Saturday, May 19:

Scammonden Water Sailing Club is holding an Open Day, 10am-3pm. It’s the chance for people to take a trip on a sailing dinghy around the iconic beauty spot and find out more about learning to sail and courses available.

It’s suitable for families and children, buoyancy aids for visitors will be provided.

There will be a £2.50 fee for the boat trips on the day.

Search ‘Scammonden Water Sailing Club’ on Facebook for details.

Spring into Action at Norman Park, Birkby: The Friends of Norman Park have organised a community day, with events from 2-4pm.

Friday May 25 and Saturday May 26:

Kirkburtonfest: The 10th annual beer festival and village fete which raises funds for local and good causes at the Scout Hut/Kirkburton Middle School fields.

Friday, 3-11pm: beer festival features wide variety of beers, ciders, wine, prosecco and soft drinks. There is also a pie and pea supper.

Saturday, 2-6pm, stalls, games, live music and BBQ. Beer Festival also runs from 11am-11pm.

Visit kug.org.uk/beer-festival for detail.

Friday May 25, Saturday May 26 and Sunday May 27:

Holmfirth Film Festival: a jam-packed weekend celebrating the role of Women in Film, with the best of the year’s award winners, classics, talks, discussions and events.

Visit www.holmfirthfilmfestival.com for details.