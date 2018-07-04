Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There will be some road closures when Little Mix come to Huddersfield.

The X-Factor winners bring their The Summer Hits tour to the John Smith's Stadium on Sunday July 15.

And details of road closures and restrictions on dropping concert-goers off have been announced.

There will be no parking, dropping off or picking up on St Andrew’s Road, Gasworks Street, Thistle Street and Bradley Mills Road from midday onwards until the end of the event, which is likely to be around 10.30pm-11pm.

And with up to 28,000 fans expected at the Stadium for its first concert in over a decade, there will be road closures to ensure concert-goers can get away from the stadium in safety once the concert ends.

The information released says: "To ensure the safety of pedestrians exiting the concert, temporary road closures will be in place from approximately 9pm until half an hour after the concert ends, as follows: St Andrew’s Road will be closed from its junction with Turnbridge Road to its junction with Thistle Street.

"Bradley Mills Road will be closed from its junction with Brown Royd Avenue to the entrance to the Leeds Road Retail Park (but not including its entrance).

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

"Resident access and permit parking will be maintained throughout the road closure. Gasworks Street will be closed from its junction with St Andrew’s Road to its junction with the A62 Leeds Road."

West Yorkshire Police advises people plan their journey and leave plenty of time to get to the Stadium, adding: "With approx. 28,000 people attending the concert, the motorways and the roads in the vicinity of the Stadium will be very congested.

"Please park responsibly, vehicles causing an unlawful obstruction may be removed at the owner’s expense."