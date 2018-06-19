Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Scouting for Girls are to headline a festival in Huddersfield.

They have just been confirmed as the closing act for HuddsFest which will be held at Storthes Hall on Bank Holiday Monday, August 27.

Last year marked ten years since Scouting For Girls burst onto the scene with their eponymous self titled debut album.

A debut that went triple platinum, a single that went straight to Number One and became a half-a-mllion-copies-selling generational anthem (This Ain’t A Love Song), two million album sales, two million single sales, four Brit Award nominations, an Ivor Novello, four Top Ten singles, a sold-out Wembley Arena, a sold-out Royal Albert Hall, and a Greatest Hits that takes the tally of Top Ten albums to four.

The rest of the festival line-up includes 1980s Scottish brothers Hue & Cry who had hits such as classics like Labour Of Love, Looking Out For Linda and Violently!

There is also internationally loved reggae band Aswad who have been performing since 1973 and their big hits include Shine, Don’t Turn Around and Give a Little Love.

Local bands include The Bluestrings and Fiery Biscuits.

Organiser Martin Ballard said: “It shows to the outside world there is a demand for music in Huddersfield. We’ve over 300 local bands playing each week around the area and by picking some of the best of those and putting them on the same stage as internationally famed acts we can really help live music make a name for itself in the town.”

Tickets are available at www.huddsfest.co.uk and are priced at £25 for adults, £12.50 for under 16s and under 5s go free.