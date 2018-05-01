Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Wannasee music festival of top tribute acts is returning to Greenhead Park.

The live music festival will be staged at the Huddersfield park on Saturday, July 21.

Headliners will be tribute acts to Coldplay, David Bowie, Pink, Bon Jovi, U2, The Blues Brothers, Duran Duran and Adam Ant.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Last year more than 2,000 music lovers enjoyed the event.

Organisers say: “Wannasee Live Music Festival is back for a third year, bigger and better than ever, featuring a fantastic line up of world-class tributes to many of music history’s most popular acts, past and present, that you could never dream of seeing all at once.

“These bands offer the closest live tributes to the artists they represent, in stunning detail, guaranteeing a huge open air live music stadium experience and non-stop hits from start to finish in the beautiful setting of Greenhead Park.”

Tickets for adults are £20 and £12 for juniors (14-17), younger children go free but must be accompanied by an adult.

There will be food from around the globe and fully licensed bar, attractions and rides for kids and adults alike, with kids rides free.

Full details and tickets on sale at: www.wannaseefestival.com and Huddersfield Town Hall.

Visit www.wannaseefestival.com for more details and to book.