Hundreds turn out for first ever HuddsFest

The music event will return next year

Something a bit different. That seemed to be the general appeal to most HuddsFest-goers.

It’s the first year the festival has taken place and it went so well that it will return next year.

Hundreds of people turned out to see headliners Scouting for Girls, Aswad and Hue and Cry, as well as State of Confusion and Rock Paper Sister and local bands The Bluestrings and Fiery Biscuits.

It was held in Storthes Hall Park in Kirkburton, which has a capacity of 4,000 people.

Organiser Martin Ballard estimated that around 1,000 people bought tickets online or on the door - even after trying to maximise the crowd size with a buy one, get one free offer.

But being the brains behind quirky events like Huddersfield Comic Con and Huddersfield Haunting, Martin’s well aware that it can take a few rounds for a new event to gain popularity.

He said: “I guess with it being a first event it’s all about getting it into people’s minds, along with a lot of other factors, such as kids go back to school soon so school uniforms need buying and it’s been a long, hot summer when people overspent.

“I’m happy with the numbers - they’ve made year two viable.

“It proves what we set out thinking in the first place - that Huddersfield does have an appetite for live music.”

And with stalls for facepainting, glitter and henna tattoos and fancy dress characters such as Spiderman and Hulkbuster, it was also a whole-hearted family day out.

Food choices included 12-inch pizzas for £5, waffles for £4, curry, burgers and chips, sweets and ice-cream.

There was also plenty to drink on offer, with the cheapest beers being £3-4.50.

Tickets ranged in price between £65 for VIP and £12.50 for under 16s and the festival attracted a range of ages, including teenagers and families.

Emma Goldsbrough, who came with pal Chloe Childsworth, both 22, said: “We just came ‘cause it’s something different, something to do.”

Sarah and Michael Walsh, who were celebrating their 24th anniversary, agreed. Michael added: “Apart from odd bit of rain, we’re still enjoying it.”