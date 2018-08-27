Load mobile navigation

Hundreds turn out for first ever HuddsFest

The music event will return next year

What's On
They look like they're two songs away from starting a mini moshpit. Go on...
They look like they're two songs away from starting a mini moshpit. Go on...

Something a bit different. That seemed to be the general appeal to most HuddsFest-goers.

It’s the first year the festival has taken place and it went so well that it will return next year.

Hundreds of people turned out to see headliners Scouting for Girls, Aswad and Hue and Cry, as well as State of Confusion and Rock Paper Sister and local bands The Bluestrings and Fiery Biscuits.

It was held in Storthes Hall Park in Kirkburton, which has a capacity of 4,000 people.

Organiser Martin Ballard estimated that around 1,000 people bought tickets online or on the door - even after trying to maximise the crowd size with a buy one, get one free offer.

But being the brains behind quirky events like Huddersfield Comic Con and Huddersfield Haunting, Martin’s well aware that it can take a few rounds for a new event to gain popularity.

He said: “I guess with it being a first event it’s all about getting it into people’s minds, along with a lot of other factors, such as kids go back to school soon so school uniforms need buying and it’s been a long, hot summer when people overspent.

“I’m happy with the numbers - they’ve made year two viable.

“It proves what we set out thinking in the first place - that Huddersfield does have an appetite for live music.”

And with stalls for facepainting, glitter and henna tattoos and fancy dress characters such as Spiderman and Hulkbuster, it was also a whole-hearted family day out.

Food choices included 12-inch pizzas for £5, waffles for £4, curry, burgers and chips, sweets and ice-cream.

There was also plenty to drink on offer, with the cheapest beers being £3-4.50.

Tickets ranged in price between £65 for VIP and £12.50 for under 16s and the festival attracted a range of ages, including teenagers and families.

Emma Goldsbrough, who came with pal Chloe Childsworth, both 22, said: “We just came ‘cause it’s something different, something to do.”

Sarah and Michael Walsh, who were celebrating their 24th anniversary, agreed. Michael added: “Apart from odd bit of rain, we’re still enjoying it.”

  1. They look like they're two songs away from starting a mini moshpit. Go on...

    They look like they're two songs away from starting a mini moshpit. Go on...

    1 of 14
  2. Is that a chokehold?

    Is that a chokehold?!

    2 of 14
  3. Fiery Biscuits singer Vinny Harrison

    Fiery Biscuits singer Vinny Harrison

    3 of 14
  4. Giving it stacks

    Giving it stacks

    4 of 14
  5. Ready to rock. William Lindsey, 11, left, and Thomas Rockwell, eight.

    Ready to rock. William Lindsey, 11, left, and Thomas Rockwell, eight.

    5 of 14
  6. Isabella Kershaw, 3, Lucy Hawkins, 12, and little sister Masie Hawkins, 3, getting stuck into ice creams

    Isabella Kershaw, 3, Lucy Hawkins, 12, and little sister Masie Hawkins, 3, getting stuck into ice creams

    6 of 14
  7. Lilia Allen, seven, with her literal air guitar.

    Lilia Allen, seven, with her literal air guitar.

    7 of 14
  8. The VIP standing area (well, unless you got nifty and brought your own chairs...)

    The VIP standing area (well, unless you got nifty and brought your own chairs...)

    8 of 14
  9. The Bluestrings on stage

    The Bluestrings on stage

    9 of 14
  10. But first, let me take a selfie...

    But first, let me take a selfie...

    10 of 14
  11. Thoroughly enjoying themselves

    Thoroughly enjoying themselves

    11 of 14
  12. A mermaid, apparently, with a sparkly beard

    A mermaid, apparently, with a sparkly beard

    12 of 14
  13. The crowd got bigger as the day went on

    The crowd got bigger as the day went on

    13 of 14
  14. It was a family day out for many in the crowd.

    It was a family day out for many in the crowd.

    14 of 14
More On
Comments
Storthes HallHundreds turn out for first ever HuddsFestThe music event will return next year
Storthes HallHuddsFest 2018 as it happened with headline act Scouting for GirlsHue and Cry and Aswad also due to perform at the one-day festival at Storthes Hall
Stephen JacksonAn easy dessert that looks a million dollars - latest recipe from Stephen JacksonBringing back memories of raspberry ripple ice cream
Kirkwood Hospice'It's a Knockout' is coming to Huddersfield - here's how you can get involvedGet doused with over 5,000 litres of foam as your team battles to be crowned champions
Packhorse CentreHuddersfield department store Peters reveals new look and new lines of clothes and accessoriesThe Packhorse Centre store, which closed after going into liquidation, reopened at the weekend
Storthes HallHundreds turn out for first ever HuddsFestThe music event will return next year
Storthes HallHuddsFest 2018 as it happened with headline act Scouting for GirlsHue and Cry and Aswad also due to perform at the one-day festival at Storthes Hall
Stephen JacksonAn easy dessert that looks a million dollars - latest recipe from Stephen JacksonBringing back memories of raspberry ripple ice cream
HuddersfieldBuy-one-get-one-free ticket offer for HuddsFest on Bank Holiday MondayScouting for Girls and Hue and Cry on the bill for Storthes Hall music festival
KirkleesEverything you need to know about Kirklees Heritage Open Days 2018Key information and highlights ahead of September's free history and culture festival
John Smith's StadiumRugby League is a step closer to coming home to its Huddersfield birthplaceKirklees Council's bid to host World Cup matches at the John Smith's Stadium has reached next stage
HuddersfieldUnder fire train firm Northern to fine passengers who board trains without ticketNew £20 fines will come into force at the end of August meaning you have to have a ticket before getting on
Storthes HallHundreds turn out for first ever HuddsFestThe music event will return next year
West Yorkshire NewsPictured: Drugs seized by police at Leeds Festival 2018Police issued the image as they said they had a record year for seizures of illegal substances
West Yorkshire NewsThe 42 criminals in court for child neglect, police attacks, theft, drink-driving and other offences They were all dealt with over four days at Kirklees Magistrates Court
David WagnerStoke City vs Huddersfield Town: Team news, betting odds, manager quotes and moreEverything you need to know ahead of Huddersfield Town's Carabao Cup clash with Stoke
M62Jail warning as Lamborghini Huracan caught doing 160mph on M62Numbers caught by speed cameras has risen sharply according to new figures
HuddersfieldLive: Huddersfield breaking news, M62 and travel for Tuesday August 28Latest updates on news, traffic, travel and weather in and around town
John Smith's StadiumRugby League is a step closer to coming home to its Huddersfield birthplaceKirklees Council's bid to host World Cup matches at the John Smith's Stadium has reached next stage
West Yorkshire NewsScouting for Girls at HuddsFest2018Headline act Scouting for Girls perform at HuddsFest2018
Top Stories
Storthes HallHundreds turn out for first ever HuddsFest
The music event will return next year
Calderdale CouncilSalterhebble Hill works will see drilling until 11.30pm as resurfacing takes place overnight
Existing road surface will be replaced along the route as part of 12-month improvement plan
M62Jail warning as Lamborghini Huracan caught doing 160mph on M62
Numbers caught by speed cameras has risen sharply according to new figures
John Smith's StadiumRugby League is a step closer to coming home to its Huddersfield birthplace
Kirklees Council's bid to host World Cup matches at the John Smith's Stadium has reached next stage
West Yorkshire NewsThe 42 criminals in court for child neglect, police attacks, theft, drink-driving and other offences
They were all dealt with over four days at Kirklees Magistrates Court
HuddersfieldUnder fire train firm Northern to fine passengers who board trains without ticket
New £20 fines will come into force at the end of August meaning you have to have a ticket before getting on
Kirklees CouncilAll-out bin strike threat as dispute between workers and council rumbles on
Workers are alleging harassment, bullying, racism and workers owed holidays and set date for next walk-out
West Yorkshire NewsPolice hunt for teen who could be at Leeds CarnivalSophie Walker, 17, is missing and police are desperately trying to track her down
West Yorkshire NewsPictured: Drugs seized by police at Leeds Festival 2018
Police issued the image as they said they had a record year for seizures of illegal substances
Bradford Crown CourtCrook with character reference from Mayor of Calderdale told to pay back £36k or face more jailPolice found Audi stolen from Huddersfield on Kamran Bostan's driveway
HuddersfieldIndian Summer on the way with hot weather set to last until November
September and October will be warmer than normal
Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation TrustHundreds of HRI staff to be transferred in move dubbed 'privatisation'
Fears raised that NHS workers will lose out when employment is switched