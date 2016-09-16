Login Register
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Ask Examiner: Huddersfield v Leeds kick-off times, 'eyesore' at Longroyd Bridge or 'Golcar Lillies' - what's your big issue?

  • By

Cast your vote to decide which question we answer this week

A general view of The John Smith's Stadium home of Huddersfield Town

Questions have been coming into the newsroom for our #AskExaminer feature - and we’ve picked our top four for you to vote on.

Each week we are asking what you’d like us to investigate, and you can then vote which question you want us to answer.

We have been asked about the different kick-off times for when Huddersfield Town play Leeds United at home and away.

Lauren explains ask examiner
Reader Tony Holdsworth asks: “Why did older residents of Huddersfield call Golcar residents ‘Golcar Lillies’?”

A reader on Facebook has asked: “What is happening to the buildings at the junction in Longroyd Bridge which have had scaffolding on them for years?”

Finally, someone has asked us again if anyone from Huddersfield ever won a Victoria Cross.

Simply click below on the question you'd most like to know the answer to and we'll do the rest.

Ask Examiner: Timeline of questions we've answered

Ask Examiner: Mystery of black magic rituals in Standedge Tunnels

Inside one of the Standedge tunnels

You asked about occult activity - here's what we found

We looked into whether Huddersfield once had more Rolls-Royces per head than anywhere else

We found out about those hidden wells

What happened to the council’s proposal to form a cooperative to purchase cheap gas and electricity for interested households?

Kirklees explains why weekend parking isn't free in Huddersfield

You wanted to know why you have to park in town on a weekend - here's what Kirklees said

Ask Examiner: Here's what Kirklees has to say on empty shops and business rates

Ask Examiner: You wanted to know what Kirklees Council is doing about empty town centre shops

You asked why Kirklees lets shop units stay empty and doesn't reduce rates - find out what they said here

Ask Examiner: We've found out the latest on plans for a pub at Castle Hill

You wanted to know what was happening with the demolished pub at Castle Hill - we found out

Huddersfield Royal Infirmary: Why is Huddersfield expected to lose its A&E? Why will Calderdale's A&E stay open? 

We put your questions to health bosses - click here to read this story

Residents bemused over "Mohawk-style" grass cutting on Mirfield's London Park Estate

Grass was cut in a strange style in Mirfield - we found out why!

