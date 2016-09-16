Ask Examiner: Huddersfield v Leeds kick-off times, 'eyesore' at Longroyd Bridge or 'Golcar Lillies' - what's your big issue?

Questions have been coming into the newsroom for our #AskExaminer feature - and we’ve picked our top four for you to vote on.

Each week we are asking what you’d like us to investigate, and you can then vote which question you want us to answer.

We have been asked about the different kick-off times for when Huddersfield Town play Leeds United at home and away.

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Reader Tony Holdsworth asks: “Why did older residents of Huddersfield call Golcar residents ‘Golcar Lillies’?”

A reader on Facebook has asked: “What is happening to the buildings at the junction in Longroyd Bridge which have had scaffolding on them for years?”

Finally, someone has asked us again if anyone from Huddersfield ever won a Victoria Cross.

Simply click below on the question you'd most like to know the answer to and we'll do the rest.