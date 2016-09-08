Login Register
Save HRI A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Ask Examiner: Victoria Cross heroes, Emley Clarence Cricket Club or mysterious occult activity - what's your question?

  • Updated
  • By

Do you want to know about Great War medal winners - or the history of a sports club. Cast your vote

A view inside Standedge Tunnel, Marsden.

Suggestions have been coming into the newsroom, on Facebook and Twitter, for our #Ask Examiner feature - and we have picked our top four for you to vote on.

Each week we are asking what you'd like us to investigate, and you can then vote for which question or issue you want us to answer.

We have been asked about Victoria Cross winners with links to Huddersfield - who they were and what they did.

Another reader wants to know how Emley Clarence Cricket Cub acquired its name.

And one person asked what Huddersfield folk did during the English Civil War.

The fourth question relates to claims of occult activity at the Standedge Tunnels.

Simply click below on the question you'd most like to know the answer to and we'll do the rest.

Ask Examiner: Timeline of questions we've answered

We looked into whether Huddersfield once had more Rolls-Royces per head than anywhere else

We found out about those hidden wells

What happened to the council’s proposal to form a cooperative to purchase cheap gas and electricity for interested households?

Kirklees explains why weekend parking isn't free in Huddersfield

You wanted to know why you have to park in town on a weekend - here's what Kirklees said

Ask Examiner: Here's what Kirklees has to say on empty shops and business rates

Ask Examiner: You wanted to know what Kirklees Council is doing about empty town centre shops

You asked why Kirklees lets shop units stay empty and doesn't reduce rates - find out what they said here

Ask Examiner: We've found out the latest on plans for a pub at Castle Hill

You wanted to know what was happening with the demolished pub at Castle Hill - we found out

Huddersfield Royal Infirmary: Why is Huddersfield expected to lose its A&E? Why will Calderdale's A&E stay open? 

We put your questions to health bosses - click here to read this story

Residents bemused over "Mohawk-style" grass cutting on Mirfield's London Park Estate

Grass was cut in a strange style in Mirfield - we found out why!

Were you in class 1R at Colne Valley High School?

Class of '66 set for reunion

Are you thinking of popping the question? Here's how you can win a pair of wedding rings

Beaverbrooks is giving away the jewellery in exchange for an engagement snap

