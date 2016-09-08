Suggestions have been coming into the newsroom, on Facebook and Twitter, for our #Ask Examiner feature - and we have picked our top four for you to vote on.

Each week we are asking what you'd like us to investigate, and you can then vote for which question or issue you want us to answer.

We have been asked about Victoria Cross winners with links to Huddersfield - who they were and what they did.

Another reader wants to know how Emley Clarence Cricket Cub acquired its name.

And one person asked what Huddersfield folk did during the English Civil War.

The fourth question relates to claims of occult activity at the Standedge Tunnels.

Simply click below on the question you'd most like to know the answer to and we'll do the rest.