A kitchen and bathroom company has ceased trading – leaving customers thousands of pounds out of pocket.

Norwood Interiors has closed the doors at its Brighouse and Mirfield showrooms after running into financial difficulties.

It is understood that a number of customers have paid deposits – totalling tens of thousands of pounds – for bathrooms or kitchens.

A statement by the company said it had closed due to a 50% fall in weekly sales since the beginning of the year.

It said its order book had declined from £700,000 to £275,000 forcing the directors to seek professional advice and “with great regret” it was decided that the business could no longer trade.

The company, formed in 1985, had opened a showroom at Whiteley’s Garden Centre in Mirfield and said it had a “dramatic and positive impact helping to generate new business and improving margin.”

However, a changing market had led to a slowdown in sales and the decision was taken to cease trading. The firm’s Leeds showroom closed last month.

The decision to wind up the business was taken at a meeting which also appointed insolvency practitioners Darren Brookes and Molly Monks, of Cheshire-based Milner Boardman & Partners, as joint liquidators.

Phone calls to Norwood Interiors were answered by a recorded message saying: “Unfortunately, our showroom is now closed” and advising customers to email info@norwood.co.uk.

A sign in the window at the showroom in Spring Street, Brighouse , reads: “Due to unforeseen circumstances the showroom is closed. We apologise for any inconvenience.”

The Examiner has contacted Milner Broadman & Partners for comment.