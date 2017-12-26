Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

He’s the man that makes sure no child gets forgotten about at Christmas.

But Santa really pulled out the stops when he left this moving and heartwarming letter for one little Huddersfield boy.

When Leo Barrett tragically lost his twin brother Zack to a rare brain tumour earlier this year, he faced the prospect of his first Christmas as an only child.

Zack, six, from Kirkheaton, passed away in July after a brave battle with Diffuse Pontine Glioma (DPG).

When parents Katie and Ryan took Leo to visit Zack’s headstone on Christmas Day, they were moved to tears to find he hadn’t been forgotten.

A letter addressed to Leo from Father Christmas, Mrs Claus and the elves left at Zack’s grave read: “I have just dropped some presents to your amazing brother Zaack...and I am on my way to your house...

“You are on the nice list this year, as is Zack, you have been such a good boy and worked so hard at school.

“Well done for being able to bring the BFG home...I know how hard you have worked with all your school work...”

Zack was diagnosed with DPG in November 2016, when the family to devastated to find out he had just months to live. The tumour originates in an area of the brain stem called the pons – an area critical for a number of vital bodily functions such as breathing and sleeping.

The youngster passed away in July after time at Martin House Hospice.

Zack’s mum Katie announced in October that she was expecting another baby.