Community health providers are looking for creative locations to base their services — and plans could include libraries.

Locala provides services such as health visiting and breastfeeding support and some are based in Children’s Centres.

As Kirklees Council looks to reduce the number of Children’s Centres its partners are considering their options.

Kirklees needs to make £10m of cuts in its services for children and young people and is consulting on plans to close some of its 32 children’s centres and have four designated children’s centres in Batley, Dewsbury, Deighton and Slaithwaite or Holmfirth, plus smaller ‘delivery sites’ and a mobile option for the Kirklees Rural area of Colne, Holme and Dearne valleys.

A Locala spokeswoman said they are being flexible as Kirklees assesses its options: “The local authority consultation period for changes to the Early Help service, which includes Children’s Centres, runs until November.

“Until the outcome of that consultation is known and decisions made we’re committed to remaining as flexible in our service delivery as possible with a longer term view of delivering services alongside those provided by the local authority.

“If, at the end of the day, we have to move our services as a result of the local authority consultation then we will do this with the input of local families.

“We are always open to delivering services in a less traditional way or from different premises. For example, we recently moved a baby clinic from a GP practice to the library in Kirkburton and this has been really well received; we’ve had some fantastic feedback.”

Kirkburton Library

Locala is also consulting on what services it offers for children and young people and families.

The spokeswoman added: “Yes we have been working with young people and families so that their voices will be at the heart of the proposed model of care we will submit next month for the 0-19 years’ service in Kirklees. This service, which we currently provide, is out to tender.

“We have also been working with partner organisations to help make sure our model meets both the specification published by the local authority commissioners and the needs of local people.”

Clr Erin Hill, Cabinet member for Family Support and Child Protection, spoke out to reassure families they would not be left without support.