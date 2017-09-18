Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

He loves walks on the beach and cuddles – just don’t ask him about his pawlicies on Brexit.

This political hound has been entered into the Westminster Dog of the Year competition by owner and Batley & Spen MP Tracy Brabin.

Chocolate labrador Rocky is hoping constituents will support him on his campaign tail for the annual contest, which has previously been won by former Dewsbury MP Simon Reevell’s pup Cosmo .

The competition, run by the Kennel Club, sees MPs enter their four-legged friends and is run to highlight responsible dog ownership.

Labour MP and Shadow Early Years Minister Tracy said: “It’s also a great opportunity to highlight the varied, and transformative effect that dogs can have on peoples’ lives. From helping to alleviate loneliness, to working as a guide or rescue dog, dogs really are man’s best friend.

“My family pet has been a great comfort to teenage girls (and frazzled parents) along the rocky road of life! Rocky is my best canine friend, and I’d be delighted if you would take the time to vote for him!”

Asked about his campaign for election, Rocky barked: “I am looking forward to hitting the campaign tail. I plan to run a pawsitive campaign.

“My fully costed manifursto contains pawlicies to help those canines who are having a ruff time in life.

“Woof”.

To vote for Rocky go to www.thekennelclub.org.uk/events/westminster-dog-of-the-year/ .