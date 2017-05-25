Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A chance to be at Huddersfield Town’s big day out and raise cash for the victims of the Manchester terror attack is being offered by a software testing firm.

Staff at Telford based nFocus Testing have decided to auction off their luxury hospitality package for Monday’s crunch Championship play-off final.

They are urging Terriers fans to bid for their table for ten to raise as much as possible.

The hospitality includes a champagne reception, premium match ticket and a pre-match three course meal including all drinks.

nFocus Testing MD, Phil Edwards, said: “Myself and the team were looking forward to a day out to Wembley to see Huddersfield in the play-off finals, but given the tragic events, it did not seem appropriate for us.

“Over the last 48 hours many lives have been affected by the tragic event in Manchester.

“Children, mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, aunts and uncles have all been snatched away from the world far too soon.

“There is a quote that I’ve read that seems appropriate here: ‘Look for the helpers, you will always find people who are helping,’ and over the past few days, we’ve seen plenty of them, all desperate to offer their support to those in need.

“We at nFocus Testing want to do our bit too, however small it may be and we thought many could benefit from our small sacrifice.

“We hope that the funds raised from the sale of our table at Wembley will help towards rebuilding the future and confidence of those families who suffered at Manchester Arena.

“We also hope that Huddersfield bounce back into the top flight – come on the Terriers.”

The company does not want to say how much the table is worth as it may deter potential bids below face value.

It has vowed to donate the highest bid to the fund, which has already topped £1m, even if it is less than what they paid.

People interested must come up with their bid for the entire table by 1pm on Friday.

nFocus Testing has got agreement from the English Football League to transfer the table to whoever wins the auction.

Proof of the donation will be required before the names are changed and the winners will be able to collect the tickets at Wembley box office.

The Championship play-off final between Huddersfield Town and Reading takes place at 3pm on Monday.

To bid please email: tickets@nfocus.co.uk with your suggested donation for the full ten tickets and include your full contact details by 1pm tomorrow.