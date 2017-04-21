Locked up: These criminals are now behind bars

William Cochrane, Richard Cochrane and Scott Lister were jailed for a violent ram raid on Neimantas jewellers in Brighouse which members of the public tried to stop.

The three were caught on CCTV ramming a black Jaguar into the shop - before 66-year-old Sandra Bottomley, who works next door - tried to stop them getting away with watches.

She later said her family called her a numpty for stepping in - but said her grandchildren preferred to call her supergran.

Rogue traders Robert Morrison and Paul Towers conned vulnerable pensioners out of £2.5 million by selling them dodgy driveways.

One of their victims was a 94-year-old World War II hero who could not read the details he'd signed.

Trading Standards said their company, ResinWays, was the most complained about at one point.

Debt-ridden drug addict Robert Ekis said he deserved everything he got after being jailed for robbery.

The 40 year old made a "hamfisted" attempt to rob Magazine World newsagents in Halifax by telling the shop assistant he had a gun and would use it if she didn't empty the till.

But he was caught on CCTV and left a fingerprint on a drinks cup at the scene.

His own barrister said the robbery was “unplanned, opportunistic and doomed to failure.”

