Primark shoppers have been warned not to fall victim to a scam offering free vouchers on Facebook.

The scam claims to offer £100 in Primark vouchers.

The post promises a £100 voucher if you click the link, except if you click the link you won’t get £100 you’ll most likely just get a poorly computer.

This promotion is also landing in people Facebook direct messages as people who have fallen for the scam end up sending the link automatically, The Mirror have reported.

In order to claim the voucher it says you have to fill in an online form where you’ll be asked to disclose some personal information, do not give out any of your details, obviously.

Primark has nothing to do with this “promotion” so avoid it altogether.

Website Hoax-slayer told the Daily Post: “The post is not associated with Primark in any way and the claim that vouchers are being given away is a lie. The post is a scam designed to trick users into participating in bogus online surveys.

“No matter how many surveys users complete, they will never receive one of the promised vouchers.”