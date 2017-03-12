Priciest properties in Kirklees and Calderdale

A detached house in Kirkburton proved to be the priciest property sold in Kirklees in January.

The property, 10a Far Dene, sold for £605,000, according to the latest Land Registry figures.

The next most expensive in Kirklees were:

* 86 Hopton Lane, Mirfield, which sold for £465,000.

* 12 Stonecroft Gardens, Shepley, which went for £380,000.

* The Barn, Goodham Farm, High Lane, Huddersfield, which sold for £375,000.

* 552 New Hey Road, Mount, which was bought for £371,000.

In Calderdale, the most expensive house to be sold in January was Smith Hill Farm at Triangle, near Sowerby Bridge, which went for £625,000.

The next most expensive were:

* 23 Halifax Road, Brighouse, which sold for £367,000.

* 150 Woodhouse Lane, Brighouse, which went for £350,000.

* 20 Brodley Close, Hipperholme, which sold for £328,000.

* 22 Underbank Avenue, Hebden Bridge, went for £322,000.

The most expensive residential sale across England and Wales in Janaury was 20 The Vale, Chelsea, London which sold for a whopping £24,200,000.

Last week a spokesman for estate agent Bramleys said the market for £1m plus properties in Huddersfield was “fairly quiet”.