The Tour de Yorkshire winds 194.5km through our green and pleasant land next year.

Stage Three of the race is set to whizz through Mirfield, Waterloo, Farnley Tyas, Honley and Holmfirth, as they start in Bradford and race to the finish line at Fox Valley in Sheffield on April 30.

Hundreds of thousands lined the route of the 2014 Tour de France through Huddersfield, and crowds lined the streets of Slaithwaite, Holmfirth and Marsden to cheer on the cyclists of the 2015 Tour de Yorkshire.

Following Friday's Tour de Yorkshire 2017 route announcement, the question people across Kirklees are now asking is: will the route pass my house?

Here's a breakdown of the Stage Three route - will the race whizz past your front garden?

After leaving Halifax cyclists will head through Southowram into Brighouse and up towards Clifton. They will enter Kirklees at Hartshead and follow the A643 into Cleckheaton until it becomes the A62 at Birstall.

At the Cooper Bridge roundabout they will cross the River Calder and turn right into Colne Bridge Road to cross the River Colne before turning right onto Dalton Bank Road. They will head towards Waterloo and onto the A629 Penistone Road, taking a sharp right turn up Woodsome Road to Farnley Tyas.

Honley Road and Station Road will take riders across the River Holme and onto the A6024 Woodhead Road/Huddersfield Road through Brockholes and Thongsbridge into Holmfirth.

In Holmfirth racers will once again cross the River Holme at Victoria Street before heading up the B6106 Dunford Road where it becomes Penistone Road on the tops at Hade Edge.

The route then becomes Flint Lane, Bents Road and Lee Lane as it goes through Catshaw and Millhouse Green, crossing the River Don and going on via Penistone, Thurgoland, Wortley and Wigtwizzle to Fox Valley in Sheffield.

Stage one of the race takes in the Yorkshire Coast from Scarborough to Bridlington, while the next day races from Harrogate to Tadcaster.

Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme said: “I am excited by what this year’s route has in store and I’m sure it will provide three days of fantastic racing.”