The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Travellers have arrived on a site earmarked for homes in Dalton .

Several caravans turned up at the site of the former Jarmain textile mill over the weekend.

One Examiner reader revealed: “They used a mini JCB to unblock the gates. Currently there are 12 to 15 caravans plus cars and work vehicles.”

It’s not clear how long they will be there.

Up to 126 houses could be built on land off Crossley Lane.

The site has had industrial buildings on it since 1893. It was home to the Jarmain textile mill and later the Hartley Group, owned by Alan Lewis, who also owns Globe Mills in Slaithwaite .

The Hartley Group applied for demolition consent in 2014 and the housing plan has been submitted in the name of Leeds-based Narbourne Ltd.

In the planning application in March 2015, which has been given outline permission, the developer says: “The site is within 800m distance of local shops and services, which include schools, doctors, public houses, health centre, newsagent, Post Office and sports facilities.

“The proximity of the site to public transport services provides access to nearby urban centres including Huddersfield, Kirkheaton , Mirfield , Outlane, Dewsbury , White Rose Centre and Leeds.

“It is therefore considered that there are a range of local facilities including education, healthcare and convenience shopping within the area surrounding the proposed development site that would be accessible by a range of modes other than the private car.

“These facilities will also provide a range of local employment opportunities that are within walking distance of the site as well other commercial uses in the surrounding area.”

Access to the new houses will be off Crossley Lane and Cold Royd Lane.