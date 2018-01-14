Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are investigating after a malicious caller from Leeds claimed there was a fire at a Huddersfield house with people trapped inside.

Watch commander Alex Macfarlane, of Rastrick Fire Station, said emergency crews were sent a house in Geldholt Bank at 11.50pm on Saturday.

Appliances from Rastrick, Halifax and Slaithwaite turned up as well as police officers and an ambulance.

Mr Macfarlane said: “We were told there was a domestic fire in a house with persons inside but on arrival it turned out it was a hoax call from somebody in Leeds.

“The occupier of the house was not aware of any fire.”

Police and other emergency services take such incidents very seriously as hoax calls can tie up scarce resources and cause distress to the people who have been the victim of them.