Ask Examiner: Can I visit Robin Hood's grave?

This week we have taken a look at Robin Hood after a reader asked: Can I visit his reputed grave within Kirklees Hall estate?

The question drew the most online votes in our #AskExaminer feature, which gives readers the opportunity to ask a question on any topic of local interest.

There’s still a great deal of local interest in the folk hero and people are curious to know more about his Huddersfield connections.

The good news is that you can visit the grave, but sadly you will have to wait until the last weekend of June 2017 if you wish to play by the rules and not trespass on the privately-owned 750-acre estate, which is between the M62 and Wakefield Road at Clifton.

Around 200 people enjoyed the most recent guided walks, held over two days in June, led by local historian David Nortcliffe, of Calderdale Heritage Walks.

Mr Nortcliffe says the walks, which have to be pre-booked, include a visit to the reputed grave as well as buildings dating back to the 1300s, including a 17th century malt house which is Grade I listed.

The estate owner is happy to allow these annual visits but the estate remains off-limits for the public for the rest of the year.

The restricted access is partly due to “the usual farming reasons” but also because the estate is private, with only one public right of way passing through it. This path does NOT pass near Robin Hood’s grave.

“The owners have said ‘one weekend a year – let’s organise something and do it properly,’” says Mr Nortcliffe.

Those who sign up for the guided walk can expect a well-researched commentary on the history of the estate, the buildings and the Robin Hood connection.

Many of those who have turned up in the past have confused notions about Robin Hood.

“There’s a lot of people who think that Hollywood (versions of the story) are fact,” says Mr Nortcliffe.

“They do sometimes need a bit of disabusing. It’s a good tale but impossible to substantiate.”

Sadly, some people go hunting for the grave without permission.

“There are people who trespass but short of having a lot of barbed wire and dogs on patrol, you can’t guarantee to stop it. We like to think that people will have a better experience if they wait until the last week in June.

“We don’t want to be seen as being difficult and neither do the owners. It’s about managing it and giving people a better experience. If they go in there as trespassers they might not see anything at all.”

* Info: www.calderdaleheritagewalks.org.uk