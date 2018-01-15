Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The best friend of the 21-year-old man who was killed in a road accident on Friday night has said: “It feels like I’ve lost my right arm.”

Joe Brook was driving home in Round Ings Road when his car smashed into a stone wall at Scapegoat Hill .

Now his friend of more than 15 years has paid an emotional tribute to him as he looks to keep his memory alive.

Joseph Wright, 21, said: “I just feel lost about Joe’s passing. It still hasn’t sunk in. It feels like I’ve lost my right arm to be honest - it’s awful.

“He was my best mate. We’d been friends since we were five and were in the same class together all through primary school and secondary school.

“In college we did different things but always spent time with each other and were very close.”

Joseph went round to Joe’s family home the day after the accident and he has taken it upon himself to organise a moving tribute to the life-long Huddersfield Town fan.

Joseph explained: “I just want him to be remembered.

“It would be great to do a minute’s applause for Joe when Town play Liverpool - like the minute’s applause for Katelyn Dawson in the 15th minute.

“For Joe it would be the 21st minute because he had just turned 21.”

15-year-old Katelyn Dawson died after a BMW ploughed into the bus stop she was waiting at on Wakefield Road, just two days before Joe lost his life.

The word spread on social media and Huddersfield Town fans stood and applauded for the 15th minute of Saturday’s home game against West Ham in tribute to the Shelley College student.

The two had been in the process of organising a lads’ holiday to Slovakia.

Joseph said: “My older brother organises these lads holidays every year and me and Joe had started to go along.

“Last year was the first one me and Joe went on. We went to Sofia in Bulgaria and this time we were planning to go to Bratislava in Slovakia.

“Me and Joe were the youngest of the group.”

In remembering his childhood friend Joseph, from Salendine Nook, described an “unbelievably laid back” character who “never got into conflicts”.

He added: “He had a really dry sense of humour as well - probably a weird sense of humour to most people.

“We had loads of inside jokes nobody else would get. It’s hard to explain but we’d be doing stupid stuff in class or somewhere and we’d just be laughing uncontrollably.

“Everyone else didn’t understand what we were on about. I guess you could say we were like class clowns together.”