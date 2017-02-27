Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

News of a particularly devious phone scam hitting the UK has been sweeping the internet over the weekend – but is there any truth in it and, if so, should you be worried?

The scam entails a cold call from a stranger who will introduce themselves before asking: “Can you hear me?”

When answered “yes”, the victim is recorded which is then used as evidence of a verbal contract, meaning you are fraudulently charged for products or services you have not used.

The con has reportedly been used in America and is now said to be targeting people in the UK.

But some are suggesting the story is not all it seems.

Watch below as Examiner reporter takes on a phone scammer

Hoax-busting website Snopes.com point out that the scammers would have to be in possession of your debit or credit card details in order to charge you, adding they “haven’t yet been able to identify any scenario under which a scammer could authorise charges in another person’s name simply by possessing a voice recording of that person saying ‘yes.’”

While Huddersfield residents should remain vigilant of reports of the scam, it remains to be seen as to whether is has hit West Yorkshire.

Anyone who receives one of the calls is urged to put the phone down immediately and contact West Yorkshire Police via 101.