A woman has appeared in court charged with murdering her partner at their Gomersal home.

Michelle Spencer, 47, was before Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in Huddersfield today in custody.

She is accused of murdering David Butterfield, 43, at their home on Shirley Terrace.

Mr Butterfield died from a single stab wound to the chest after being attacked at the address on Friday night .

Spencer, flanked in the secure glass dock by two security officers, spoke only to confirm her personal details during the five-minute hearing.

Family and friends filed into courtroom one and listened intently as the charge of murder was put to her.

Spencer, dressed all in grey with her long blond hair worn loose and wavy over her shoulders, bowed her head and spoke quietly.

Her solicitor Saf Salam indicated that she will put forward a not guilty plea at crown court.

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, told magistrates: “There’s no opportunity for Ms Spencer to make a bail application as this has to go directly to the crown court.”

Magistrates remanded Spencer in custody ahead of her first hearing at Leeds Crown Court on January 19.