Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man accused of murdering his stepfather dramatically changed his plea to guilty midway through his trial.

Wayne Thornton, 52, of Paddock, had previously admitted the manslaughter of 79-year-old John Uttley but denied murder .

On day four of his trial at Leeds Crown Court, Thornton changed his plea.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

In a dramatic twist his counsel Mr Alastair McDonald QC told the court: “It is our application please that the indictment be put to Mr Thornton.”

The murder charge was put to the defendant again and he pleaded guilty.

The jury last heard evidence on Wednesday from his younger brother Richard Thornton, who during cross-examination, asked if he could tell the jury about an incident in which the defendant had threatened to kill him too.

They also heard the defendant’s allegations that his stepdad had sexually abused him.

Mr Uttley was murdered in his sleep at his home in Royds Avenue, Paddock , in June 28 this year.

Thornton told police in interviews that he smashed his skull with a hammer.

The defendant will be sentenced this afternoon (Friday).