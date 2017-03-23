Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

YOU can catch Cadbury’s chocolate on the moors or uncover sweet treats in other egg hunts around Huddersfield this Easter.

There’s a egg hunt on Marsden Moor, organised by Cadbury’s and the National Trust, and a scramble for chocolate goodies through a private wood in the Holme Valley.

And that’s just a few of the egg hunts guaranteed to please you and your children over Easter.

What: Cadbury’s and National Trust Easter Egg Hunt

“The Easter Bunny has been up to his old tricks again and has hidden all the chocolate around Marsden Moor...

“Follow the clues and you’ll be rewarded with a Cadbury chocolate prize at the end of end of the trail.”

Where: Marsden Moor Estate

Meet at the estate office, Old Goods Yard, Station Road, Marsden, HD7 6DH

When: Good Friday, April 14 (10am-2pm)

Cost: £2

Contact: marsdenmoor@nationaltrust.org.uk

01484 847016

What: Upperthong Easter Egg Hunt

The private Hogley estate opens to the public for an egg hunt, crafts, snacks and other outdoor activities.

“Bring your wellies to explore the woods with its swings, toast a marshmallow on the campfire and complete the egg trail to win a prize.”

Where: Hogley Farm Woods, Hogley Lane, Upperthong, HD9 2QA

When: Sunday, April 2 (1pm to 4pm)

Cost: Donations to Upperthong School Support Group

Contact: cllrrachelhogley@gmail.com

07970 475806

What: Tolson Museum Easter Egg Hunt

“Can you find the Easter Eggs hidden around the museum and solve the puzzle to win a small chocolate prize?”

Where: Tolson Museum, Ravensknowle Park, Dalton, HD5 8DJ

When: Saturday, April 8 to April 23 (12pm to 5pm)

Cost: Free

Contact: tolson.museum@kirklees.gov.uk

01484 223240

What: Eggtastic Easter at The Party Parlour

The day includes making your own chocolate Easter egg, Easter card making, art and craft activities and an egg hunt.

Suitable for children aged five to 10.

Where: 11B Nortonthorpe Mills, Wakefield Road, Scissett, HD8 9LA

When: April 12 (10am to 2pm)

Cost: £25 including lunch, refreshment and an egg to make and take home.

Contact: theparty_parlour@yahoo.com

07450 984967

What: Easter Eggspress at Kirklees Light Railway

“Travel by steam train aboard the Easter Eggspress to Shelley to meet the Easter Bunny.

“The Easter Bunny has dropped all of his food in the playground and needs everyone to help him collect it.

“He has also hidden some extra special Golden Eggs around the playground too. The Bunny’s feeling very generous and everyone who helps collect his food in the Egg Hunt will receive a chocolate egg and there might be a bigger reward if you find a Golden Egg.”

The event also includes family activities, a children’s entertainer and a bouncy castle.

Where: Park Mill Way, Clayton West, HD8 9XJ

When: Friday, April 14 to Monday, April 17 (10am to 4pm)

Cost: Adults - £9, children aged two to 16 - £7, children under 2 - free, family of four - £30

Contact: info@kirkleeslightrailway.com

01484 865727

What: Mini Me Time Easter Party

Includes egg hunt, bunny story and crafts; bunny hop obstacle course and games area; baby area and messy play.

Snacks and drinks are provided with a treat for every child.

There will be also be a ‘Mover and Groovers’ session with songs, games and more.

Suitable for children aged six month to seven years.

Where: Mirfield Community Centre, Water Royd Lane, Mirfield WF14 9SG

When: Tuesday, April 18 (10am to 12pm)

Cost: £7 for first children and £3 for any additional siblings

Contact: linanddeb@minimetime.co.uk

07732 599356

What: Easter Tea Party and Egg Hunt with Alice

“Celebrate Easter in Wonderland style. Join Alice on the search for Easter Eggs down the rabbit hole and up and around the play-gym. Then join in with crazy party games brimming with nonsensical fun and excitement.

“Prizes will be awarded for the wackiest hat or bonnet so be sure to bring your camera and make the most of our Cheshire catwalk.”

Ticket price includes play-gym entry and bouncy castle, drinks on arrival, and a themed party tea, plus more.

Where: Holy Trinity Church Hall, St James Road, Marsh, HD1 4QA

When: Saturday, April 15

Cost: £8.50 per child plus one adult

Ticket price includes play-gym entry and bouncy castle, drinks on arrival, and a themed party tea, plus more.

Contact: magicalforest@outlook.com

01484 537799 / 07539 672036