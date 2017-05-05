Local memorabilia up for auction at Bramleys

A couple are celebrating after winning the Examiner’s Win a Wedding 2017 competition – worth an incredible £19,000.

Rachel Mortimer and Jamie Clay said winning the prize was “beyond our wildest dreams” as they had been steadily saving up for a far more modest do.

The happy couple won a premium wedding package for 80 day and evening guests at The Woodman Inn at Kirkburton on Friday September 15.

Rachel, 27, of Brighouse , said she couldn’t believe they had won.

“Jamie proposed on Christmas Day 2015 and we had been saving for our wedding but we have just had a baby, Ethan, and bought a new house so it has been tough.”

She added: “I am nervous now as I wasn’t expecting to win as so many couples were in it.

“This is beyond our wildest dreams and will complete us as a family.”

Jamie, 28, was delighted to win - but couldn’t make it to the draw because of work commitments.

The couple’s son, five-month-old Ethan, accompanied Rachel along with her mum Marie who said winning the wedding package was “wonderful news”.

The competition was drawn last night by Wayne Ankers, editor of the Examiner, after couples had placed their names into a box at The Woodman.

Couples had to collect 500 tokens from the Examiner to receive a golden envelope.

The runner-up prize, 50% off their wedding booked at The Woodman, went to Kelly Wilkinson and Josh Smith of Crosland Moor .

Third prize, 25% off their wedding at The Woodman, was won by Daniel Gray and Rebecca Carter of Newsome.

The £19,000 prize package includes:

A premium wedding package for 80 day and evening guests at The Woodman Inn

Bespoke stationery package by Inky Invites

Stunning floristry package from Lynne and the team at Stem Designs

A giant tepee for 80 guests complete with fairy lights, fire pit, rustic wooden benches from Bar Events UK

Hair and beauty package for the bride, mother of the pride and bridesmaid from BB Hair and Beauty

Full photography package from John Woods Photography

The bridal gown and bridesmaid dresses from Dotty Taylor Bridal