Yassar Yaqub protesters block the road at Ainley Top roundabout in January

The father of the man shot dead by police at Ainley Top says he has needed hospital treatment for heart problems following the incident.

Mohammed Yaqub spoke out following a well-attended vigil for his 28-year-old son, Yassar, outside Huddersfield Police Station at the weekend.

The father-of-two from Crosland Moor died after West Yorkshire Police marksmen surrounded his Audi on a sliproad off the M62 at Ainley Top on January 2 and shot him dead.

Officers had been tipped off about his possession of a firearm and a gun was found in his car. The Independent Police Complaints Commission is investigating.

Mr Yaqub, who is in his late 50s, said he was struggling to cope with the death of his only son.

He said: “I am a very ill man, I have had three heart attacks and have been in hospital recently for treatment for heart problems due to the pressure I have been under following this incident.”

Of the vigil he added: “Two hundred people were outside the station on Saturday and immediately it shut down with blinds being pulled down.”

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were aware of Saturday’s demonstration which took place peacefully and officers spoke with the group while in the town centre. Policing operations across the district were unaffected.”