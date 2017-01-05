Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Volunteers rounding up a colony of 70 cats living on the streets in Huddersfield have praised people who have rallied round to help.

Members of cat protection groups have so far caught 17 of the cats living in the streets around Springwood – and are posting pictures of the felines on Facebook in a bid to reunite cats reported as missing with their owners.

Sarah Styles, administrator for the Huddersfield Lost and Found Pets Facebook page, had issued an appeal for donations of cat food, bedding and cat carriers, which people could leave at Vets4Pets on New Hey Road, Oakes. Since the Examiner reported on the round up on Tuesday the surgery had been inundated with donations.

“We have been overwhelmed,” said Sarah. “It’s absolutely fantastic and we are so grateful. We have got 20 boxes of food pouches and four or five boxes of cat biscuits as well as bedding and harnesses. All we’re short of now is cat litter and litter trays for when the cats are in foster homes.”

Sarah said their campaign had received “celebrity” backing from none other than Felix, the Huddersfield Railway Station cat .

“We’ve had an e-mail from Felix saying she would be sending some treats so that’s great,” added Sarah.

“The Facebook page has been getting 10-plus new members a day asking us to keep an eye out for their missing pets. We have a rehoming site called Homes for Kittys Huddersfield, which has a link to a Ferals HD1 page where people can view all the pictures of the cats caught to see if they recognise any.” Go to www.facebook.com/catsforhomeshuddersfield