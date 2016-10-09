Login Register
Football-mad youngsters called up as mascots at England v Germany game

  • Updated
  • By

Jack Southern celebrates eighth birthday at John Smith's Stadium clash

Four Nations Tournament, England U20's v Germany U20's at The John Smiths Stadium. Mascots Jack Southern (left) and Louie Swan.

Two football-mad youngsters were called up as mascots for England’s Young Lions game against Germany at the John Smith’s Stadium in Huddersfield on Friday night.

And for one of them it was a birthday to remember.

Jack Southern, of Meltham, celebrated his eighth birthday on Friday by walking out with the England under-20s team while six-year-old Louie Swan, of Rastrick, joined Germany’s ranks – at least before kick-off.

The two boys – both Leeds United fans – won a mascot competition organised by Huddersfield Town, the Football Association and the Examiner.

Four Nations Tournament, England U20's v Germany U20's at The John Smiths Stadium. Mascots Jack Southern and Louie Swan, line up for the team picture.

Jack got to walk out with former Leeds midfielder Lewis Cook and mum Louise said: “It really made his birthday special.”

Louie went to the game with dad Mick, mum Lisa Burton and brother Finley, aged nine, and Mick said: “He was buzzing all evening. It was a great experience for him.”

England, managed by former Town player Aidy Boothroyd, won 3-1.

