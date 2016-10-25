Consider your neighbours this Halloween, says police chief

It’s the season of ghosts, ghouls and Guy Fawkes – but the man in charge of policing in West Yorkshire is urging people who enjoy Halloween and Bonfire Night to spare a thought for people who don’t.

Police and crime commissioner Mark Burns-Williamson said: “It’s coming up to Halloween and Bonfire Night and whilst these holidays can be great fun, some people can find them daunting. I would ask anyone celebrating to please be mindful of those in your community who may find this time of year unnerving.”

He said people who preferred not to have trick-or-treaters call could get a “Sorry – no trick or treat” poster which be downloaded at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/halloween .

Turning to Bonfire Night, Mr Burns-Williamson said: “Fireworks can be spectacular but they can also cause anti-social behaviour. It is against the law to set fireworks off after 11pm apart from Bonfire Night when the cut off is midnight.

West Yorkshire Police's Trick or Treat poster

“It is also illegal to set fireworks off in a public place or on private land without the land owner’s permission.

“Additional high visibility patrols will be taking place over the Halloween and Bonfire Night period helping people to be safer and feel safer.

“West Yorkshire Police and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service will be also tweeting about their activities and safety advice in the run up to both nights using #WYHalloween and #WYBonfire.

“If you need to report a crime or incident to the police go to www.westyorkshire.police.uk/ClickB4UCall or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 111 555 if you would prefer to remain anonymous. I hope you all have a safe and enjoyable Halloween and Bonfire Night.”