Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Things To Do Huddersfield Halloween Bonfire Night

Consider your neighbours this Halloween, says police chief

Don't make Hallowe'en and Mischief Night a misery for others, urges police and crime commissioner Mark Burns-Williamson

Trick or Treat warning

It’s the season of ghosts, ghouls and Guy Fawkes – but the man in charge of policing in West Yorkshire is urging people who enjoy Halloween and Bonfire Night to spare a thought for people who don’t.

Police and crime commissioner Mark Burns-Williamson said: “It’s coming up to Halloween and Bonfire Night and whilst these holidays can be great fun, some people can find them daunting. I would ask anyone celebrating to please be mindful of those in your community who may find this time of year unnerving.”

He said people who preferred not to have trick-or-treaters call could get a “Sorry – no trick or treat” poster which be downloaded at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/halloween .

Turning to Bonfire Night, Mr Burns-Williamson said: “Fireworks can be spectacular but they can also cause anti-social behaviour. It is against the law to set fireworks off after 11pm apart from Bonfire Night when the cut off is midnight.

West Yorkshire Police's Trick or Treat poster

“It is also illegal to set fireworks off in a public place or on private land without the land owner’s permission.

“Additional high visibility patrols will be taking place over the Halloween and Bonfire Night period helping people to be safer and feel safer.

“West Yorkshire Police and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service will be also tweeting about their activities and safety advice in the run up to both nights using #WYHalloween and #WYBonfire.

“If you need to report a crime or incident to the police go to www.westyorkshire.police.uk/ClickB4UCall or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 111 555 if you would prefer to remain anonymous. I hope you all have a safe and enjoyable Halloween and Bonfire Night.”

Today's top stories

Will more leave the town centre? Reaction to town's knife attacks Warning after Honley house fire Reason for M62 closure
1 of 4

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Marcin Siarzynski murder trial: Man admits killing but denies murder

Krzysztof Olszewski said he panicked when Marcin Siarczynski grabbed him during a row over money

Previous Articles

Halloween in Huddersfield: Bumper half term guide for your little monsters

Want to carve a pumpkin, go on a ghost walk or party for Halloween? We've got the ultimate half term guide for Huddersfield and West Yorkshire

Related Tags

In The News
Crime
Organisations
Twitter
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service
West Yorkshire Police
Events
Bonfire Night
Halloween
People
Mark Burns-Williamson

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

Will Farnley Country Park happen?
  1. Kirklees Council
    Why was Farnley Country Park dropped by Kirklees Council?
  2. Sheepridge
    Sheepridge road closed off as police investigate 'shooting incident'
  3. NHS
    Enterovirus D68: Parents warned after rare virus detected in UK
  4. M62
    M62 closed after 'distressed' man spotted on bridge near Brighouse
  5. Linthwaite
    Hundreds say goodbye to Sair Inn landlord Ron Crabtree

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent