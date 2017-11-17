Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s a three-legged race like no other.

BBC Look North presenter Harry Gration and weatherman Paul Hudson took up a three-legged challenge to walk 15 miles from Huddersfield to Halifax in aid of Children in Need.

The intrepid duo set off from St George’s Square on Friday morning to take a roundabout route via Elland, Rastrick , Brighouse and Hipperholme. They were given a guard of honour by golf club-carrying members of Huddersfield Golf Club as they made their way through Fixby .

Paul and Harry – who is also known to Examiner readers as the host of the annual Examiner Business Awards – will climb a total of 2,000ft as they aim to reach Halifax Piece Hall at 5pm before the start of tonight’s BBC Children in Need Appeal Show.

The challenge follows on from their mammoth five-day fundraiser in 2016 for the charity which raised £50,000 and saw them taking on a wing walking challenge and abseiling down a building in Sheffield, along with a host of activities all in aid of BBC Children in Need.

The three-legged race was the last of five days of challenges by the Look North team which also included tackling a ‘Krypton Factor’ assault course, Harry and co-presenter Amy Garcia decorating nearly 1,000 doughnuts at the Grand Theatre in Leeds and Harry and Amy exploring North Yorkshire’s caves.