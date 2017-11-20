Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

He’s a youngster showing true community spirit.

Now 12-year-old Harvey Dawson has been rewarded for his dedication in keeping the streets of Longwood free from leaves and litter.

Harvey, who attends Royds Hall Community School, has taken it upon himself to keep Longwood tidy and is often seen by neighbours and local business people sweeping the streets near his home.

Now Chris Worsley, boss of Milnsbridge firm Easy Fireplace, has rewarded Harvey’s efforts by giving him £20 and presenting his mum, Jean, with a gift of a large stone fire pebble. Another company, Northern Fitness Gym at Linthwaite, has nominated Harvey for an award.

Jean said: “He goes out and sweeps the street no matter what the weather. When he gets home from school he changes out of his school uniform and he’s out with the brush. He has been doing it for a couple of years.

“He cleaned the war memorial steps before the Remembrance Sunday service. He sweeps away the wet leaves so nobody can slip on them. He will help anyone.

Harvey has his own brushes, wheelbarrow, shovels, hi-vis coat and electric leaf blower. Harvey bags up the leaves and rubbish and takes them to a neighbour’s land for collection.

When a water main burst in the village, it was Harvey who rang Yorkshire Water to come and mend it.

Harvey also helps out a Longwood community centre where he runs a games stall to raise cash for the centre. He has also sold programmes for Longwood Sing and helped serve refreshments at the centre following the annual event.

His efforts to keep the war memorial steps clean drew supportive comments from his Facebook followers.

Joy Black said: “Everyone should be very proud of him and just shows that not all kids round here are up to no good.”

Sue Whitehead commented: “Well done Harvey – top geezer!”

Jennie Coxon said: “Brilliant work Harvey, you are an absolute credit to your mum, your dad would be so proud of you.”

Jean said: “I’d like to thank everyone who put nice comments on Facebook.”

Harvey was modest about his achievements, saying: “I just want to help the community.”

Now the youngster is saving up to buy a battery powered leaf blower to make his job keeping the streets clean much easier.