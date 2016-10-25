HSBC defends Holmfirth branch closure

Banking giant HSBC has defended a decision to axe its Holmfirth branch.

Netherthong pensioner Joyce Crowther, a long-standing customer of the bank, said closing the branch in Victoria Street would make banking more difficult for individuals and businesses who relied on the branch.

A spokesman for HSBC said: “We have written to all our local customers this week to inform them that the Holmfirth branch will close on January 13 2017, and to advise them of local alternatives – as well as offering them one-to-one sessions to help explain their options or provide help in setting up mobile or internet banking.

“We continually review our branch network to make sure our branches are in the right locations for our customers and we have a sustainable network for the future.

“Over the past five years, we have seen footfall reduce by an average of 40% at our regional branches and sometimes we have to make the difficult decision to close branches.

“In addition, 93% of contact with the bank is now completed via the telephone, internet or smartphone, plus 97% of cash withdrawals are made via an ATM. As a result, most of our customers are already carrying out their daily banking needs without need of the branch itself.”

The former HSBC building in Denby Dale

He said: “These are not decisions we take lightly and we work closely with those impacted, including customers, to help them understand their options. We will be working closely with our customers in the coming weeks to ensure they are fully aware of all the measures in place to support them.”

The imminent closure of the Holmfirth branch follows the closure of the HSBC branch at Westbourne Road, Marsh, in June this year.

The Almondbury branch was axed in 2013 and the Denby Dale branch closed in 2014 while last year saw the closure of the Heckmondwike branch.