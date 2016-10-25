Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Things To Do Huddersfield Halloween Bonfire Night

HSBC defends Holmfirth branch closure

HSBC has pledged to help customers affected by branch closure at Victoria Street, Holmfirth

HSBC, Victoria Street, Holmfirth.

Banking giant HSBC has defended a decision to axe its Holmfirth branch.

Netherthong pensioner Joyce Crowther, a long-standing customer of the bank, said closing the branch in Victoria Street would make banking more difficult for individuals and businesses who relied on the branch.

A spokesman for HSBC said: “We have written to all our local customers this week to inform them that the Holmfirth branch will close on January 13 2017, and to advise them of local alternatives – as well as offering them one-to-one sessions to help explain their options or provide help in setting up mobile or internet banking.

“We continually review our branch network to make sure our branches are in the right locations for our customers and we have a sustainable network for the future.

“Over the past five years, we have seen footfall reduce by an average of 40% at our regional branches and sometimes we have to make the difficult decision to close branches.

“In addition, 93% of contact with the bank is now completed via the telephone, internet or smartphone, plus 97% of cash withdrawals are made via an ATM. As a result, most of our customers are already carrying out their daily banking needs without need of the branch itself.”

The former HSBC building in Denby Dale

He said: “These are not decisions we take lightly and we work closely with those impacted, including customers, to help them understand their options. We will be working closely with our customers in the coming weeks to ensure they are fully aware of all the measures in place to support them.”

The imminent closure of the Holmfirth branch follows the closure of the HSBC branch at Westbourne Road, Marsh, in June this year.

The Almondbury branch was axed in 2013 and the Denby Dale branch closed in 2014 while last year saw the closure of the Heckmondwike branch.

Today's top stories

Will more leave the town centre? Reaction to town's knife attacks Warning after Honley house fire Reason for M62 closure
1 of 4

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Survey shows most traders in Holmfirth are opposed to opening longer on Sundays

Many fear the proposals could adversely affect their business

Related Tags

Places
Almondbury
Netherthong
Heckmondwike
Holmfirth
Denby Dale
Marsh

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Sheepridge
    Sheepridge road closed off as police investigate 'shooting incident'
  2. M62
    M62 closed after 'distressed' man spotted on bridge near Brighouse
  3. NHS
    Enterovirus D68: Parents warned after rare virus detected in UK
  4. Kirklees Council
    Sports shop quits Huddersfield town centre over controversial 'bus gates'
  5. Kirklees Council
    Roadworks set to hit busy Bradley Road

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent