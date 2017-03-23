Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Muslims in Huddersfield have urged communities to stick together as they condemn yesterday’s terror attack in Westminster.

Mosque officials say that violence “can never be justified” and have paid tribute to the victims and emergency services following the incident yesterday afternoon .

Fatihul Haq, president of Huddersfield’s Ahmadiyya Muslim Community , said: “The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Huddersfield strongly condemns the barbaric attacks in Westminster. Our sympathies and prayers are with the people of London and all those affected.

“Such attacks and violence against innocent people can never be justified under any circumstances.”

A spokesman for the Kirklees Imams and Mosques Advisory Board said: “The Muslim community of Kirklees is saddened to learn about the incident at Westminster. We condemn this vicious attack on innocent people, whoever it may be perpetrated by and for whatever motive. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and those affected.

“Also, our tributes go to the police, the emergency services and the authorities who have handled the situation with sensitivity.

“We stand by all the decent citizens in this country against this attack at the heart of Westminster; at the centre of democracy and together we must all do what we can to ensure the safety and security of our nation.”