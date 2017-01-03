Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An eyewitness told how she saw a swarm of armed police” following a fatal shooting at Ainley Top.

Shahnaz Malik’s back garden looks down on to the M62 and she was one of the first to see the aftermath of the shooting on Monday night .

She told the Examiner: “It was surreal. There were a lot of police buzzing around looking into the car. I didn’t know what I was looking at.

“It all happened so quickly but then it was as if everything had stood still for a moment.”

Ms Malik said her attention was first drawn to look out on to the motorway below her garden because of the sirens.

She added: “There were just too many sirens. When there’s no noise from the motorway you know there’s something wrong. It didn’t feel right.

“At first I thought it was a major accident. A lot of police were looking into the car.

“There was a swarm of armed police and ambulances on the scene.”

Shahnaz said it wasn’t until Tuesday morning when she found out a man had been shot by police .

She added: “You could see the bullet holes in the windscreen. On Monday night it was dark of course but the following morning you could see the holes in the car.

“It’s horrendous and quite frightening to have something like this happen here.”

Meanwhile, motorist Zebedee Mason told how he believes he saw the run-up to the shooting unfold on the M606 near Bradford.

He said: “I was on A650 south out of Bradford centre, took the slip road to get onto A6177 via the roundabout but ended up slamming my brakes on. I had gone through the lights on amber and a Mercedes, I think, had gone through the red from the A650 north and was stationary.

“They moved on and then a following 4x4 forced its way through in front of me.

“After exiting onto the A6177 I pulled into the left hand lane and a Jaguar went past. I thought it was a convoy. I got to the junction for ASDA and the lights turned red but then there was a kerfuffle and the last vehicle to go through, definitely on red, was a white van.

“Before I got to the M606 junction quite a lot of police cars went past with no lights flashing or sirens, which made me think.”

Police have now confirmed that five people have been arrested in connection with the shooting and investigations are underway.