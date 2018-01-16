Video Loading

The wintry weather predicted by the Met Office has arrived in Huddersfield.

The town was issued with weather warnings lasting until late Wednesday.

Snow showers first hit overnight, with people in parts of Huddersfield waking up to a white blanket of snow.

Meanwhile drivers coming to Huddersfield on the M62 this morning faced blizzard conditions around Scammonden.

Tomorrow and Thursday will also see strong winds which could affect travel and result in power cuts.

A warning for ice issued yesterday will continue to late on Wednesday.

Gawthorpe Lane in Lepton blocked

Gawthorpe Lane in Lepton has been blocked since about 5pm

Residents are advising people not to use the road

Highways says stranded cars on M62

Highways England said some motorists were stranded by the snow and ice on the M62 resulting in the huge delays

This was traffic on M62 heading towards Manchester

Traffic caught in blizzards on M62
Traffic caught in blizzards on M62

Photo by Paul Kirk

One M62 motorist

This is what one motorist said: “That is by far the worst driving conditions I’ve ever experienced!! The blizzard was head on all the way westbound on M62, minimal visibility and when you car starts sliding diagonally at 50mph it is very scary!”

Problems all over M62 in Yorkshire

Three hours to get from Leeds to Huddersfield

Met office latest

The Met Office is predicting more snow in the region between 7pm and midnight. It is said to be heavy snow at about 8pm and 11pm.

Update on roads

Bradley Road is pretty clear

Snow on roads at Rastrick

Ainley Top is passable with care due to snow and ice

Traffic on M62 is moving but very slowly

Blizzards causing problems on roads on higher ground

Highways are saying two hour delays - others say more like three

Gridlocked M62

Gridlocked M62 from Rishworth Moor back towards Leeds
Gridlocked M62 from Rishworth Moor back towards Leeds

Still delays on Long Lane in Dalton

Gridlocked Dalton
Gridlocked Dalton

One lucky M62 motorist is home

M62 snarled up all the way from Rishworth Moor to Leeds

THREE hour delays on M62

Only a small amount of snow - but ice has caused the problems

Motorists stuck on the M62 for FOUR hours

Roads affected across Kirklees

More video of cars struggling in snow and ice

Cars sliding on Wakefield Road at Fenay Bridge roundabout

Wakefield Road at Fenay Bridge roundabout
Wakefield Road at Fenay Bridge roundabout

Truck sliding in the ice

Stephanie Finnegan

Student 'snowcams'

The University of Huddersfield’s Students’ Union has been getting creative and using its CCTV to livestream the snowfall on campus.

Is it bad if we watched just to try to catch someone falling? Nah, it’s what you were thinking too...

Slow at Grange Moor

Wakefield Road at Grange Moor
Wakefield Road at Grange Moor

Gridlock

We are hearing of traffic backed up about four miles from Flockton all the way to Waterloo

One hour to travel two miles

A motorist who set off from Bradley at 5pm is still stuck in traffic and has only managed two miles in one hour

Delay your M62 journey police warn

Affected roads

  • Very slow traffic on A58 Whitehall Road at A641 Huddersfield Road (Hellfire Crossroads). Travel time is nine minutes.
  • Very slow traffic on A62 Castlegate at A640 Trinity Street Traffic Lights.
  • Traffic heavier than normal due to snow on A642 Wakefield Road in both directions at B6433 Rowley Lane / Knotty Lane.
  • Sude Hill in both directions blocked, hazardous driving conditions due to accident at Fulstone Hall Road.
  • Very slow traffic on A58 Whitehall Road at A641 Huddersfield Road (Hellfire Crossroads). Travel time is nine minutes.
  • In Calderdale, there’s heavy traffic on A629 Salterhebble Hill and Huddersfield Road at the roadworks near the hospital by A646 Dryclough Lane. Travel time is four minutes

The view of the M62 from junction 23

M62 at junction 23
M62 at junction 23

Very localised conditions

Cooper Bridge very busy

Stuck for an hour

Some motorists are contacted us saying they have not moved in the traffic for an hour