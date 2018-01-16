The wintry weather predicted by the Met Office has arrived in Huddersfield.

The town was issued with weather warnings lasting until late Wednesday.

Snow showers first hit overnight, with people in parts of Huddersfield waking up to a white blanket of snow.

Meanwhile drivers coming to Huddersfield on the M62 this morning faced blizzard conditions around Scammonden.

Tomorrow and Thursday will also see strong winds which could affect travel and result in power cuts.

A warning for ice issued yesterday will continue to late on Wednesday.

