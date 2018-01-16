The wintry weather predicted by the Met Office has arrived in Huddersfield.
The town was issued with weather warnings lasting until late Wednesday.
Snow showers first hit overnight, with people in parts of Huddersfield waking up to a white blanket of snow.
Meanwhile drivers coming to Huddersfield on the M62 this morning faced blizzard conditions around Scammonden.
Tomorrow and Thursday will also see strong winds which could affect travel and result in power cuts.
A warning for ice issued yesterday will continue to late on Wednesday.
Gawthorpe Lane in Lepton blocked
Gawthorpe Lane in Lepton has been blocked since about 5pm
Residents are advising people not to use the road
Highways says stranded cars on M62
Highways England said some motorists were stranded by the snow and ice on the M62 resulting in the huge delays
This was traffic on M62 heading towards Manchester
Photo by Paul Kirk
One M62 motorist
This is what one motorist said: “That is by far the worst driving conditions I’ve ever experienced!! The blizzard was head on all the way westbound on M62, minimal visibility and when you car starts sliding diagonally at 50mph it is very scary!”
Problems all over M62 in Yorkshire
Three hours to get from Leeds to Huddersfield
Met office latest
The Met Office is predicting more snow in the region between 7pm and midnight. It is said to be heavy snow at about 8pm and 11pm.
Update on roads
Bradley Road is pretty clear
Snow on roads at Rastrick
Ainley Top is passable with care due to snow and ice
Traffic on M62 is moving but very slowly
Blizzards causing problems on roads on higher ground
Highways are saying two hour delays - others say more like three
Gridlocked M62
Still delays on Long Lane in Dalton
One lucky M62 motorist is home
M62 snarled up all the way from Rishworth Moor to Leeds
THREE hour delays on M62
Only a small amount of snow - but ice has caused the problems
Motorists stuck on the M62 for FOUR hours
Roads affected across Kirklees
More video of cars struggling in snow and ice
Cars sliding on Wakefield Road at Fenay Bridge roundabout
Truck sliding in the ice
Student 'snowcams'
The University of Huddersfield’s Students’ Union has been getting creative and using its CCTV to livestream the snowfall on campus.
Is it bad if we watched just to try to catch someone falling? Nah, it’s what you were thinking too...
Slow at Grange Moor
Gridlock
We are hearing of traffic backed up about four miles from Flockton all the way to Waterloo
One hour to travel two miles
A motorist who set off from Bradley at 5pm is still stuck in traffic and has only managed two miles in one hour
Delay your M62 journey police warn
Affected roads
The view of the M62 from junction 23
Very localised conditions
Cooper Bridge very busy
Stuck for an hour
Some motorists are contacted us saying they have not moved in the traffic for an hour