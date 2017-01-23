Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man found dead after being attacked in Ovenden, near Halifax, was from Huddersfield, West Yorkshire Police have confirmed.

Darren Moorhouse, 49, was from Honley . Two men have been charged with his murder and appeared before Bradford Crown Court today (Monday).

Christopher Churchill, 33, of Athol Close, Halifax, and Dale Dwyer, 25, of Alma Street in Buxton, Derbyshire, have both been charged with Darren's murder and first appeared before Bradford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

The two men appeared before Bradford Crown Court and were further remanded in custody. They will next appear in court on March 13 for a pre-trial hearing.

Mr Moorhouse died after being attacked at an address at Athol Close, off Athol Road, in Ovenden on Wednesday afternoon. A post mortem examination revealed Darren died as a result of a stab wound to the chest.