Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 24-year-old man with previous convictions for violence against women admitted charges of kidnap and damaging a mobile phone.

Arron Read appeared before a judge at Bradford Crown Court today (Tuesday) and pleaded guilty to the charges which relate to an incident involving his girlfriend last year.

The Examiner reported in December how Read, of Stainecross Avenue, Crosland Moor , threw himself into the glass panels surrounding the dock at Kirklees Magistrates Court during a remand hearing.

The magistrates heard how he had gone to the 20-year-old complainant’s workplace at Titanic Mills in Linthwaite where he pulled her from a car and took her away.

Prosecutor Matthew Bean told Judge Jonathan Durham Hall QC that Read had dragged the woman away from the car park before carrying her down the canal towpath.

Read had then made her stay with him for a few hours.

Mr Bean described it as “worrying, troubling behaviour”, but said no actual violence was used.

The court heard that Read had been jailed for 20 months in 2014 for causing grievous bodily harm to a woman who was suffered a facial fracture.

He also had previous convictions for common assault in 2012 and 2013.

His barrister Ian Hudson conceded today (Tuesday) that the defendant faced the possibility of an immediate prison sentence.

Judge Durham Hall adjourned the sentence hearing until May 3 for the preparation of a report by the probation service and a victim impact statement.

Read has been remanded in custody since the incident on December 17.