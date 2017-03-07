Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A grieving woman who drove off a steep hill after losing her baby has been banned from the road for three years.

Sophie Swallow, 25, was more than twice the legal limit when the vehicle she was driving plummeted 50ft off Longwood Edge.

The incident on December 11 happened after she lost her baby 22 weeks into her pregnancy.

She was fortunate to escape with minor injuries but a hospital blood test showed that she had 179 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood – more than twice the legal limit of 80 milligrammes.

Swallow, of Waverley Terrace in Marsh, pleaded guilty to drink-driving and Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that this was her second conviction of a similar nature.

Her solicitor Jonathan Slawinski explained that she was desperate for help and suffering from severe depression.

Swallow was handed a 12-month community order and banned from driving for a total of 36 months.