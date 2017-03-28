Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An eleventh hour bid to block a new school has been raised by residents.

Kirklees Council chiefs have already agreed to build a 630 place school in the grounds of Moor End Academy at Crosland Moor.

But with planning permission expected on Thursday more than 100 members of the community have now revealed they are protesting against the idea.

Construction of the £13.75m Beaumont Primary Academy at Crosland Moor could start within weeks if it is given the green light.

The school already exists in principle with a small intake of pupils being taught in temporary modular buildings.

But objectors say the proposed school is in the “wrong location” and will lead to clogged up roads.

Chas Ball, spokesperson for Dryclough Woodside Area Residents Group (DWARG), said Beaumount Primary would be the third school in the area, causing huge problems for locals as 300 extra cars descend on Dryclough Road to drop off children twice a day.

DWARG also claims the school places are not needed in the HD4 postcode.

The council’s Strategic Planning Committee has been advised to delegate the decision to council officers.

Kirklees intends to build the permanent premises in time for the new intake in September 2018.