People have voiced strong reactions after a Huddersfield train became so overcrowded a woman had a panic attack.

The incident happened on the 8.11am TransPennine Express Service to Manchester Airport on Tuesday with the company claiming the carriage was crowded due to the previous service being cancelled with no replacement.

Members of the public reacted strongly amid calls for more cash from the Government for transport in the North.

Ben Pace commented on Facebook: “Having travelled on commuter trains between Leeds and Huddersfield for around 10 years, I can confidently say panic attacks, folk fainting and the like are not wholly uncommon.

“I dare say sheep and other cattle enjoy more comfortable travelling conditions on their way to the abattoir.”

Lisa Jane Ellis posted a photo of the Northern service from Mirfield to Huddersfield one day last week which showed passengers stood up and crammed together.

She said: “A few weeks back they sent one carriage and about 10 of us couldn’t get on so were late for work.”

Calls have been made for more money to be spent on local train and bus services to ease conditions in Yorkshire.

More than half of the Government’s transport spending is invested in London, according to think tank IPPR North.

Spending on people in Yorkshire and the Humber currently equates to just £190 per head, which is less than 10% of the same figure for Londoners who get £1,943 spent per person.

Sue Hill added in the comments: “And the government want to waste billions on HS2 to get people to London quicker? It’s ridiculous. Local services are much more in need of upgrading.”

The Department for Transport say they are investing £13bn on improving transport links across the north.