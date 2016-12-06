Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

New homes, new industry and a new M62 junction feature as part of strategic plans for Brighouse.

Calderdale Council is gathering evidence on areas which the council feels are suitable for development. It will be submitted with the Local Plan.

It features land for more than 3,000 new homes on the southern and north eastern sides of Brighouse to create ‘garden suburbs’ which would include schools and parkland.

Maps show land near Bradley Woods and at Clifton could be earmarked for new homes, with new industry in the Clifton area.

At Rastrick there could be new homes behind the new fire station, plus a mixed-use site behind the Sun Inn.

There are also highway plans which include the potential for a new M62 junction 24a being delivered through the West Yorkshire Plus Transport Fund. The Examiner has previously revealed it could be created in the Bradley Bar area.

Plus Calderdale say the A641 and A644 are in line for major improvements.

Clr Daniel Sutherland, Cabinet member for planning, said: “The improvements to the highways network around Brighouse will help open up sites around the town for new housing and will stimulate further economic growth by enhancing current links to areas of employment such as Armytage Road and the Clifton Enterprise Zone.