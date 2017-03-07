Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pub steeped in history may never serve a pint again.

A planning application has been submitted to turn Nont Sarah’s into a house.

The rural pub at Scammonden, which dates back to the early 1800s, was listed for sale last year with a £350,000 price tag.

But a application for the New Hey Road property says the new owners will not be using it as a public house.

The application says: “Use as a public house ceased about five years ago, principally because it was only accessible by car and with the tightening drink-driving laws and people’s trends changing, the pub became unviable. The present vendors attempted to operate a coffee shop without success.”

Its former owner, Jan Booth, bought the 19th century coaching inn almost four years ago and made the reluctant decision to move due to her partner’s deteriorating health.

The venue opened at weekends and served coffees and also hosted meetings of a psychic club.

Mrs Booth said she felt a ‘guardian’ of Nont Sarah’s and hoped the new owners would feel the same.

It is steeped in history, with wood panelling from the Mauritania ocean liner. It has also been used as a film location, including BBC drama Remember Me starring Michael Palin and the film Adult Life Skills with Huddersfield actress Jodie Whittaker.