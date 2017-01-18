Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sir Patrick Stewart has said he is ‘embarrassed to be British’ in a tweet about Brexit.

The Mirfield-born actor, who sent the tweet from Brussels in Belgium, told his 2.3 million followers that he was once proud to be part of the European Union but now felt embarrassed.

The Star Trek legend wrote an essay for the Guardian urging people to vote remain ahead of last June’s EU referendum, calling the vote ‘the biggest political decision of our generation’.

The tweet comes after Prime Minister Theresa May laid out her plan for Brexit, including leaving the single market, restricting EU migration and putting the final Brexit deal agreed between the UK and the EU to a vote in both Houses of Parliament.

Patrick Stewart’s tweet has so far been liked more than 6,000 times.