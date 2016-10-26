Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s been a bad month for Kirklees Council planning officials.

The department has seen four of its decisions overturned by planning inspectors – an unusually high number.

As previously reported an appeal lodged by the owners of Holmfirth Vineyard has been successful.

Ian and Becky Sheveling have successfully reversed a ban on them putting up marquees on their viewing platform without seeking permission from the council.

Nearby, Abdul Latif has won an appeal to allow Holmfirth takeaway, Master Pizza Bar, to open after 11pm.

Mr Latif was given the green light to convert a bakery at 75 Huddersfield Road into a pizza place some years ago.

But he was told it could only open between 4pm and 11pm to stop noise nuisance to residential neighbours.

A six month trial allowing him to open until midnight on Friday and Saturday has taken place without complaint.

Planning inspector Elizabeth Pleasant has now overturned the original condition banning operation after 11pm.

A third decision reversed by planning inspectors is an extension at 133 Helme Lane, Meltham.

Applicant Mr T Wood was refused permission to build by Kirklees on the basis it was inappropriate development of the green belt.

But inspector Peter Eggleton has reversed the decision saying the very small addition was not big enough to be classified as “disproportionate.”

A fourth appeal that has been allowed is for the conversion of an extension at 79 Greenhead Road, Huddersfield into two flats.

The council refused the green light for flats on a site saying it would be “unacceptably cramped” as the adjacent house had already been converted into two flats.

But inspector Thomas Hatfield disagreed and has now allowed the development.