Detectives have been investigating another suspected shooting.

Police say they were called to a street in Gildersome, between Batley and Leeds, after gunshots were heard last night (Weds).

An Audi had rammed gates at a house of Hawthorn Drive before a shotgun was fired.

The car then sped off. Officers later attended a nearby caravan site at Cottingley Springs where an Audi was found set alight, and the two incidents are thought to be connected.

It comes after a spate of similar shooting incidents across Huddersfield and Dewsbury in recent months.

Most recently, a 25-year-old man was injured after being shot on Ravenshouse Road , Dewsbury at the end of August. A 43-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder over the incident.

There have also been several reports of gun shots fired in Dalton, Deighton, Rawthorpe and Fixby.

Detective Chief Inspector Jaz Khan, of West Yorkshire Police’s Firearms Prevent Team, said of the events last night: “Both these incidents are believed to be linked and are being treated as targeted attacks between parties known to each other.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries to identify those involved and would like to hear from anyone with any information that could assist the investigation.”