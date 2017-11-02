Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Building work has begun on a beauty spot in Birchencliffe.

And the fight is now on to prevent even more of the Grimescar Valley from being swallowed up by housing.

Residents who campaigned against Leeds-based Harron Homes’ plan to build 95 houses on land off Burn Road and Yew Tree Road in Birchencliffe are said to be despondent that heavy equipment has moved onto the site signalling the start of work.

Local councillor Cahal Burke (Lib Dem, Lindley) said: “Work is in the early stages. They are bringing equipment onto the land, beginning ground work and marking it out. It is the start of the housing development.”

Clr Burke, who has been at the forefront of the battle to stop the housing plan, issued a stark warning to local residents: he expected further planning applications to be made.

“It is likely that they will come back and apply again. That is obviously dependent on the Local Plan and how that progresses.

“The fear is that now they have got this they will come back and look for more.

“Going forward it’s about trying to prevent anything further so that we can save as much of the valley as we can. We have seen enough development in that area.”

Two years ago during the Kirklees Local Plan Consultation the Save Grimescar Valley group on Facebook urged locals to add their voices to call for the area to be redesignated as protected green belt land.

Clr Burke said there was growing realisation among local people that their long campaign was been unsuccessful.

“It’s really disappointing,” he added.

“Nothing more can be done at this stage. There is a feeling of being resigned to the fact that it is going to happen. All the fields and the view and all that they have enjoyed for many years will be destroyed and taken away.”

However, Clr Burke offered hope that a report on air quality might serve as an obstacle for developers’ ambitions in the future.

And he criticised the Labour-controlled Kirklees Council for its approach.

“The council has known about poor air quality for years but it has continued to grant planning permission for more houses, putting people’s health at risk.

“It’s not what a responsible planning authority should be doing.

“Going forward I would object to anything further happening in the valley.”