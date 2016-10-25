Login Register
Roadworks set to hit busy Bradley Road

Road resurfacing on Bradley Road plus gas works announced for Marsh area

Bradley Road, Bradley, where 2 weeks of roadworks are set to take place

Roadwworks are set to take place on a busy commuter road.

Kirklees Council will be carrying out road resurfacing works on the A6107 Bradley Road between Monday October 31 and Friday November 11, with work taking place between 9.30am and 4pm.

They warn that delays are likely and urge people to use alternative routes.

It will affect people travelling to All Saints High School , the Bradley and Pennine business parks, plus those using Fixby roundabout.

A spokeswoman for Kirklees Council said they were doing “essential resurfacing and remedial road repair”.

All Saints Catholic College, Bradley.

A statement says: “The road resurfacing work will take place on the A6107 Bradley Road at its junction with Dyson Wood Way.

“The other remedial works will be at various points along the length of Bradley Road.

“The work is expected to be completed by Friday 11 November, weather permitting.

“The majority of the work will take place between 9.30am to 4pm. This is to reduce disruption during rush hours.

“Drivers are advised to expect delays during the work as temporary traffic lights will be in place and there will be some lane closures.

“Road users should find alternative routes where possible.”

Kirklees says there will be access to and from the business parks and businesses and residents kept informed of any changes.

Meanwhile, Northern Gas Networks (NGN) are starting work on Syringa Street in Marsh .

Syringa Street in Marsh
NGN sent letters to households in the area, including some on the busy commuter road Edgerton Road saying their street was affected.

But a NGN spokeswoman said: “We’ll be carrying out a gas mains replacement project on Syringa Street and its surrounding streets, which is expected to last around five weeks.

“We will be replacing old metal gas mains with new plastic pipes to ensure the continued, safe and reliable supply of gas to customers in the area for years to come.

“The work is scheduled to begin on Monday October 31 and finish on Monday December 5.”

It’s the third such main road where gasworks are taking place - NGN is just beginning 13 weeks of works at Manchester Road in Linthwaite which will last until January, plus they are in the middle of a three-month project at Wakefield Road, Waterloo .

The gas supplier is replacing old cast iron pipes with plastic pipes.

They advise customers to call the Customer Care team on 0800 040 7766 option 7 to find out more how individual works will affect them. Anyone who smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should called the National Gas Emergency Service on 0800 111 999 which is in operation 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

This is the road (and rails) ... to hell
