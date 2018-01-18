Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans for a new junction on the M62 near Huddersfield have been scrapped, the Examiner can reveal.

The news comes almost two years after the Highways Agency announced it was funding a feasibility study looking at a proposed junction 24a at Rastrick to ease traffic congestion at Ainley Top and Brighouse.

Anti-congestion campaigners have described the axing of the project as “a severe blow” that will have a significant knock-on to other planning proposals in the borough.

Widening work costing £4.9m on the M62 at junction 27 (Birstall) and junction 28 (Tingley) is still scheduled to begin this year as part of an overall £220m project across the country.

The upgrades are scheduled to conclude in spring 2019.

However, the proposed junction 24a does not form part of Transport Secretary Chris Grayling’s plans to tackle key traffic hotspots.

A Highways England spokesperson said: “We are working with Kirklees and Calderdale councils on the feasibility of improvements at the existing M62 junction 24 as part of our congestion relief fund.

“We have previously undertaken studies to look at the viability of a junction 24a. However, we are not currently working on any proposals for a junction at this location.”

In 2016 the Highways Agency told the Examiner the proposal was for a new junction where the M62 crosses the A641 bridge near Huddersfield Road and Bradley Wood at Fixby.

It said the scheme concept could have relieved congestion on the motorway at junctions 24 and 25.

Kirklees councillor Martyn Bolt, a long-standing campaigner for road, traffic and rail improvements, said news that junction 24a was not happening “was very concerning on all levels.”

And he warned that scrapping the scheme could impact adversely on Kirklees Council’s Local Plan, specifically a controversial proposal to build more than 1,500 homes on land parallel to the M62 at Bradley Park Golf Course.

He added: “It’s a severe blow to many aspects of Kirklees’ transport and planning. It could be massive.

“Getting people off the motorway at Rastrick would have had benefits for the local community, the motorway network, for junction 25 and at Cooper Bridge. It also has implications for Clifton and Brighouse.

“If junction 24a has been factored into the Kirklees Local Plan submissions then it could have a further impact. It’s something I hope Kirklees will take up with West Yorkshire Combined Authority. We need alternatives to get into Huddersfield.”