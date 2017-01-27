Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man with an appalling record for drink driving has been jailed for a fourth time after being found at the scene of a serious smash and denying any involvement.

Lizwelibanzi Madonko claimed that he was not the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash in Brighouse despite police finding no evidence of other passengers.

Zimbabwe-born Madonko had a dreadful driving record, receiving jail terms from several courts for offences including drink-driving and driving whilst disqualified.

During his latest offence the Lowerhouses man, who appeared drunk, claimed that his friend was behind the wheel before fleeing but insisted: “No police.”

Jailing him for a total of 14 weeks at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court today, District Judge Nick Hales branded him “a troubled young man.”

He said that none of the 31-year-old’s claims about the accident were verifiable and that he “lives in the Twilight Zone.”

Madonko, of Hall Cross Road, had pleaded guilty to ailing to provide a breath specimen.

The accident happened on Mill Hill Lane in Brighouse on November 15.

The Huddersfield court heard that Madonko’s vehicle suffered extensive damage and a PCSO called police as he felt it was in a dangerous position on the road.

Despite being the only person in the vehicle, Madonko claimed that a friend had been driving but left the scene and told the PCSO: “No police, no police.”

Madonko smelled of alcohol and appeared unsteady on his feet but “flatly refused” to comply with breath tests, both at the crash scene and the police station.

The court heard that his record showed a tendency to evade and mislead the law.

Mr Astin told the court: “He’s very bad for drink-driving offences, he has a pretty impressive tally.”

The court heard that in May 2010 Mandonko was jailed for 16 weeks by Teeside magistrates for offences of failing to provide a breath specimen, making off without payment and driving while disqualified.

In May 2011 a judge at Manchester Crown Court sentenced him to four months in custody for escaping lawful custody, driving while disqualified and driving while unfit.

Then in November 2012 he was jailed for 20 weeks by West Hampshire magistrates for driving while disqualified and over the prescribed limit.

Madonko, who was not represented, insisted: “I was coming from Leeds sat in the back when my friend hit a wall.

“I was in so much pain, a man was passing by and I asked him to call an ambulance for me.

“I was then asked to come to the police station to give a specimen but I didn’t see the need to.”

Madonko had also clocked up convictions for racially-aggravated threatening behaviour and assault over a row with a friend over a football game, for which he received a suspended jail term.

The court heard that he was a refugee from Zimbabwe but is awaiting the outcome of deportation proceedings.

Judge Hales told Madonko, a college student studying engineering: “You’ve been in a lot of trouble on the roads.

“I have to take into account your previous convictions and they are significant and similar matters.

“The offence is so serious that only custody can be justified.

“You kept a car during your disqualification without insurance and it was involved in a significant crash, coming off the road.

“There’s evidence you were affected by alcohol at the time – nothing (you’ve said) is verifiable.”

As well as jailing Madonko for 14 weeks Judge Hales handed him a three year driving ban.