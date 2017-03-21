See Jake Womersley's Go Pro battle up Shibden Hill

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drama club has released a three-minute film starring its own students to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day on Tuesday.

Shabang!, a Slaithwaite charity that runs classes for young people with Down Syndrome, made the video as a celebration of the achievements of people with the learning disability.

‘Love That Extra Chromosome’ also stars Ruben Reuter, who plays Finn McLaine in CBBC’s The Dumping Ground and will star in a CBBC documentary to be released early next year.

Down Syndrome, also known as Trisomy 21, is caused by an extra chromosome 21.

World Down Syndrome Day takes place annually on March 21.

Kim Reuter, theatre practitioner and co-founder of Shabang!, said: “We want to show everyone that people with Down Syndrome live full and meaningful lives. They are important members of society, have lots to contribute and achieve great things.”

The charity worked with Media Preview, a local production company, to create the film.

Kim added: “In the film we depict our children and young people as super heroes – ‘The Trisomeers.’

“It’s fun and informative and will hopefully get people thinking in a positive way about Down Syndrome. We would love schools to show it in their assemblies to help promote awareness and inclusion.”

About 775 babies are born with Down Syndrome in the UK every year.